Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

ORCL opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

