OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 64,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

