OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $38,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

