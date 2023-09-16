NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NV Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

