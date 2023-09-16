Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

