Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $572,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

