New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.29.

New Gold stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,364,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

