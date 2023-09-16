MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

