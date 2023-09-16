Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 650 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,679.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,320,823. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $192.94 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

