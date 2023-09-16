Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $899,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

