Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Walmart by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 145,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,101,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,959,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.