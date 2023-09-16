Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

