Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

