Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 171.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

