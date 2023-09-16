ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 204,379 Shares

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 204,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,153,265.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,982,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 125,837 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $3,663,115.07.

On Monday, September 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 133,522 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $4,085,773.20.

On Thursday, September 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 110,492 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,008,697.16.

On Thursday, August 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.04 per share, with a total value of $7,388,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,377,535.75.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $35.25 on Friday.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ModivCare by 200.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 394.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ModivCare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

