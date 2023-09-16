Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 650,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 308,479 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,329 shares of company stock worth $770,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

