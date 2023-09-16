Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.23 and a 200-day moving average of $258.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

