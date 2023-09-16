McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

