McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

