Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.53. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

