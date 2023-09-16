Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average of $381.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

