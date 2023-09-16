Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

