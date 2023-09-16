Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

