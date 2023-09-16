Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

