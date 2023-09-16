LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

