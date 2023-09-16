Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 125 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

GD opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.30. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

