Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $15.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

