Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.45.

LEA opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

