Kwmg LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. 614,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

