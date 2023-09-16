Kwmg LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

