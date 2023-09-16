iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

