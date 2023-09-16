iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

