Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New $142,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

