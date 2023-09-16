Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $292.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.36. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

