Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $198.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

