Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of HBM opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

