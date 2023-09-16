Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Consumer Edge lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.03.
Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
