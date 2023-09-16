Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in August

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY opened at $52.70 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

