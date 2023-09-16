High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $276.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

