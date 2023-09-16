High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,881 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $101.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,071.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.