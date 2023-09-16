Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.11.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey has a twelve month low of $206.69 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.