Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 401 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $409.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

