Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.84 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

