Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

