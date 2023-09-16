Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 4.57.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
Further Reading
