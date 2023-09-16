General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GIS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

