Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.