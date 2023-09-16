Fulton Bank N.A. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.