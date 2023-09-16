Fulton Bank N.A. Has $555,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $441.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.19.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

