Fulcrum Equity Management Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

